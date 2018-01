WATCH: Muschamp’s passionate postgame speech to victorious Gamecocks at Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WOLO) – Following Carolina’s comeback 26-19 win over Michigan, the Gamecock Football twitter account posted a fired up locker room led by head coach Will Muschamp.

Click the link below to see what the leader of the USC program’s had to say after his first bowl victory with the garnet and black.

“We’re going to win a championship so get ready!” Tell ‘em, Coach! pic.twitter.com/xJNyNh7Tt9 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) January 1, 2018