Sections

WOLO

Oops! That page doesn't exist. Here are some articles we think you'll enjoy!

Recent Articles

Lexington Co. Investigating Fatal Dog Attack

Rob Dew,

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)--  Lexington County Animal control says it is investigating a dog attack in which two family pets were killed. Investigators say dogs belonging to 42 year old Ryan Ezzell entered a home on Wessinger Rd. around 7:30…

Weather Closings and Delays

Rob Dew, Alicia Barnes,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)--The following locations have announced schedule changes due to potential winter weather and frigid temperatures: Bamberg School District Two, Closed Wednesday (Students, Faculty & Staff) -Bethesda Christian School, Camden, SC will open for Full Day students at 9:15,…

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Simple Share ButtonsShare
Simple Share Buttons