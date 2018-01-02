Oops! That page doesn't exist. Here are some articles we think you'll enjoy!
Recent Articles
Gamecock Greats Hurst, Moore Close Carolina Careers
After taking off their pads for the final time in their collegiate careers, Skai Moore and Hayden Hurst further sealed legacies that will long be remembered in Columbia, helping lead the Gamecocks to a 26-19 win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
Lexington Co. Investigating Fatal Dog Attack
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)-- Lexington County Animal control says it is investigating a dog attack in which two family pets were killed. Investigators say dogs belonging to 42 year old Ryan Ezzell entered a home on Wessinger Rd. around 7:30…
Weather Closings and Delays
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)--The following locations have announced schedule changes due to potential winter weather and frigid temperatures: Bamberg School District Two, Closed Wednesday (Students, Faculty & Staff) -Bethesda Christian School, Camden, SC will open for Full Day students at 9:15,…
What to know about iPhone battery replacements
Apple cut $50 off the price of a new battery after facing backlash when customers learned the company was slowing down older models.
New Year's baby born on I-26 after police chase parents speeding toward hospital
Imagine this, a mother is in labor and the father is speeding down I-26, trying to get her to the hospital. Suddenly, they find themselves surrounded by law enforcement.
Trending: Snow, sleet headed to Southeast and Hoda Kotb named 'Today' co-anchor
Watch what's trending today with ABC Columbia's Kimberlei Davis.