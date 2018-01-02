Alabama powers past Clemson, ends trilogy by finishing Tigers’ season

NEW ORLEANS (WOLO) – The College Football Playoff rubber match rolled the Tide’s way, thanks to turnovers offensive troubles.

Clemson failed to score a touchdown in a game for just the second time in Dabo Swinney’s tenure, as the top-seeded Tigers fell to No. 4 Alabama in their Sugar Bowl semifinal 24-6.

CU was outpaced by the Crimson Tide 261 to 188 total yards.The only time the Tigers posted fewer yards in a game was in their 2011 loss to Carolina (153).

Quarterback Kelly Bryant was intercepted twice. The pair of picked off passes came on back-to-back drives in the third quarter when it was just a 10-6 Alabama lead. Defensive MVP, lineman Da’Ron Payne, caught the first interception, then later hauled in a goal line touchdown catch from offensive MVP Jalen Hurts.

13 seconds of game time later, Mack Wilson caught a tipped Bryant pass that he brought into the end zone for what would be the game’s final points.

After beating Clemson for the second time in the postseason over the last three years, Alabama proceeds to play SEC rival Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta Monday, January 8.