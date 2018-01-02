Gamecock Greats Hurst, Moore Close Carolina Careers

TAMPA, Fla. (WOLO) – After taking off their pads for the final time in their collegiate careers, Skai Moore and Hayden Hurst further sealed legacies that will long be remembered in Columbia, helping lead the Gamecocks to a 26-19 win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

While their names fill Carolina’s record book and they wonder when their names will be called in this year’s NFL Draft, the two reflect on their time in garnet and black with ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillespie.