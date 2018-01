Gamecocks never lose hope in Outback Bowl comeback

TAMPA, Fla. (WOLO) – Despite trailing by 16 points with just over 17 minutes to go, Carolina is coming back to Columbia as Outback Bowl champions.

After trailing 9-3 at the half then 19-3 late in the third quarter, the Gamecocks scored 23 unanswered points against Michigan to win their first bowl game under Will Muschamp and their first bowl victory since the 2014 season.