Lexington Co. Investigating Fatal Dog Attack

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington County Animal control says it is investigating a dog attack in which two family pets were killed.

Investigators say dogs belonging to 42 year old Ryan Ezzell entered a home on Wessinger Rd. around 7:30 Monday night through a doggy door and killed two dogs.

Authorities say the homeowner was not home at the time of the attack.

Ultimately, investigators say the dogs’ owner was able to remove them from the home.

Following further investigation a spokesperson for Animal Control says officers seized 10 dogs from Ezzell and issued 16 citations including violation of restraint and confinement and failure to show proof of rabies inoculation.

Authorities say Ezzell will appear in court January 16th.