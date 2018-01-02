Swinney’s postgame comments after Sugar Bowl loss

Greg Brzozowski,

NEW ORLEANS (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney discusses and dissects Clemson’s season-ending 24-6 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Video courtesy of the Sugar Bowl.

