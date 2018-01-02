Weather Closings and Delays
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The following locations have announced schedule changes due to potential winter weather and frigid temperatures:
Bamberg School District Two, Closed Wednesday (Students, Faculty & Staff)
-Bethesda Christian School, Camden, SC will open for Full Day students at 9:15, Preschool students at 9:30.
-Claflin University, Closed Wednesday
-Fairfield Co. state government offices, 1-hour delay
-Kershaw Co. Schools, 2-hour delay
-OCSD 3,4, and 5 Closed Wednesday
SC State University, Closed Wednesday
Sumter School District, Closed Wednesday