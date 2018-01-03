Batter up: Registration opens for Irmo Little League

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Registration is open through January 26 for Irmo Little League Baseball and Softball, organizers announced Wednesday.

The leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4 through 16, with programs including tee ball, baseball and softball divisions.

Organizers said last year, teams from the league competed in local, district state and Southeast regional tournaments, taking two state championships in baseball and softball.

Costs range from $55 to $105, with practices starting in February. The season spans March through June at Friarsgate Park located at 1712 Chadford Rd. in Irmo.

You can register onsite at the park on January 9 and 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Harbison Boulevard January 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is available online as well.