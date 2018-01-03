Wednesday Morning Menu : Comedy Show , Roller Derby
Columbia, SC (WOLO) --- Here's a look at some of the things happening in and around the Midlands in your Wednesday Morning Menu.
Doug Jones is expected to be sworn in to the Alabama Senate Wednesday afternoon.
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)--In a joint news release Wednesday morning Dominion Energy of Richmond, VA and SCANA announced a merger with a $1,000 immediate cash payment to the average South Carolina Electric & Gas residential customer after closing. The terms of…
Columbia, SC (WOLO) --- Here's a look at some of the stories we are working on for ABC Columbia News at noon. Check out everything you need to know from headlines, to weather in your Wednesday GMC News Update. [gtxvideo…
Deputies are searching for the suspects in an early morning shooting along Broad River Road that sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A father is the suspect in an early morning shooting that deputies said, happened after an altercation between the man's daughter and her boyfriend.
Richland County Sheriff's Department deputies said they took four suspects into custody early Wednesday morning, after finding them with a stolen Dodge Ram.
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) - Registration is open through January 26 for Irmo Little League Baseball and Softball, organizers announced Wednesday. The leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4 through 16, with programs including tee ball, baseball and softball…
A COLD day ahead with a good possibility of flurries up to an inch of snow in some areas southeast of downtown. Temps today will only reach 36 degrees.