Dad suspected of shooting daughter’s boyfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A father is the suspect in an early morning shooting that deputies said, happened after an altercation between the man’s daughter and her boyfriend.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 100 block of Roost Road for a shots fired call.

Deputies said they learned an altercation had occurred between the victim and his girlfriend, and when the girlfriend’s dad got involved, a physical fight turned into the father shooting the boyfriend.

The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was also treated, deputies said.

The investigation continues. If you know something, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.