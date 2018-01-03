Deputies: Four suspects located with stolen car

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies said they took four suspects into custody early Wednesday morning, after finding them with a stolen Dodge Ram.

Authorities said they were called to the area of 1300 Brick Yard Road to investigate car break-ins in progress. They said a victim told them four to five black men were rummaging through cars in the parking lot.

RCSD said it set up a perimeter and a K9 tracked to the silver Dodge Ram which was discovered to be stolen out of the City of Columbia.

Four men were detained and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.

If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.