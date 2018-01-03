Deputies: Four suspects located with stolen car

Grace Joyal,

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies said they took four suspects into custody early Wednesday morning, after finding them with a stolen Dodge Ram.

Authorities said they were called to the area of 1300 Brick Yard Road to investigate car break-ins in progress. They said a victim told them four to five black men were rummaging through cars in the parking lot.

RCSD said it set up a perimeter and a K9 tracked to the silver Dodge Ram which was discovered to be stolen out of the City of Columbia.

Four men were detained and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.

If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

 

 

Share

Related

Suspects on the run after man on moped shot multip...
Dad suspected of shooting daughter’s boyfrie...
RCSD: Two Arrested on Unrelated Charges, Cooperati...
Two teens charged in shooting death of Sumter stor...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android