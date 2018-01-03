Dunk superstar Zion Williamson sets date for college announcement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock target and dunk superstar Zion Williamson announced on social media today he’d be making his college choice on January 20th.

The 6-6 power forward out of Spartanburg is ranked n0. 1 in the 2018 recruiting class and is most-known for his dunk skills on social media, seen by millions around the globe.

Williamson is considering Kentucky, Clemson, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

According to reports, Clemson is the most-likely landing spot for Williamson.