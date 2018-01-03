Gov. McMaster Urges Residents to Stay Safe During Winter Weather

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Governor Henry McMaster met with State and County emergency management officials regarding the wintry mix that have created dangerous conditions in the Palmetto State.

“Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

A wintry blast causing Snow to cover roadways along coastal areas, and several bridges iced over.

“We’re working very closely with the city and county government, trying to get the bridges reopened and the roads plowed,” SCDOT Secretary, Christy Hall said. “We’ve put out over 13,000 tons of salt already which represents about 2500 dump truck loads of salt on the roads trying to help deice things and get the roads dried off.”

The slick weather causing accidents, but officials say none have been fatal.

Hall said they’re moving resources from the Midlands to help the impacted areas in the upstate and on the coast.

“We’ve dedicated over 1400 employees to this effort so far,” Hall said.

“Remember to exercise caution and patience, and a moment of inattention or risk can cause a lifetime of pain,”McMaster said.

While McMaster has not issued a state of emergency, he did say this is a situation we’re going to be dealing with for the next several days.