New Year Baby delivered on interstate after police chase

CHARLESTON, SC – Many babies were born in the first hour or two of 2018 but there was one in the low country who entered the world early on New Year’s day in the middle of I-26.

Carl Alewine and Tiffani Von Glahn were on their way to the hospital when police began following them.

When they finally pulled over, Carl says he had to watch his daughter enter the world while he was wearing handcuffs.

“I’m sitting there, watching her born on the hood of the car, fireworks going off in the background because it’s one in the morning on New Year’s and then they let me out of handcuffs and all the cops started clapping and congratulating us,” Alewine shared.

Baby Anastasia was delivered by police officers in perfect health and her parents say they’ve had enough excitement to last the year.