REPORT: Former Gamecock to miss Pro Bowl

HOUSTON, TX (WOLO) — According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney will miss his second-straight Pro Bowl because of a knee issue.

Clowney will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, but the procedure is considered to be minor. According to the report, he’s expected to participate in offseason activities.

The former #1 overall pick had a career-high 9.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss this season.