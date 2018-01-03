Suspects on the run after man on moped shot multiple times

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies are searching for two suspects in an early morning shooting along Broad River Road that sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said deputies were called to the 1700 Block of Broad River Road just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They said the victim was approached by two suspects in a vehicle, and became scared, so he drove away on his moped. The victim said the suspects drove up next to him and fired multiple shots out of the vehicle window, hitting him multiple times.

The victim was able to drive to a gas station on St. Andrews Road where he called for EMS.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC