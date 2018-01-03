The unlikely return of Rico Dowdle sparked USC comeback

TAMPA, FL (WOLO) — There was something missing from Carolina’s offense, and in the second half of the Gamecocks’ 26-19 win over Michigan, that something finally came into the game.

Running back Rico Dowdle, who fractured a bone in his leg back in October, didn’t know if he’d be able to play in Monday’s game against the Wolverines, but then game time hit, he felt good and convinced his coaching staff he was good to go.

Dowdle capped off USC’s first scoring drive with a 17-yard touchdown run off a pitch from Jake Bentley and finished the game with 77 all-purpose yards and 1 touchdown.