ABC Crossover Episodes

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) — Two of ABC’s toughest leading ladies are set to share the small screen for the first time.

The Network confirms that its shows Scandal and How to get away with Murder will both feature crossover episodes this season.

The shows starring Viola Davis and Kerry Washington broke the news on their social media accounts.

Davis shared a photo of her portraying How to Get Away with Murder character Annalise Keating on the White House set of Scandal. Washington did the same thing, posting an image of herself as Scandal’s” Olivia Pope in a court house corridor from How to Get Away with Murder.