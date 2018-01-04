Charleston Working to Dig Out from Snow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The American Red Cross says more than 120 people were in its three shelters along the South Carolina coast after a winter storm moved up the East Coast.

The agency said in a news release Thursday morning that the largest group was at Hardeeville-Ridgeville High School in Jasper County, with 86 people.

The Red Cross also provided cots and blankets for two shelters in Colleton County and one in Williamsburg County. They had 81 people early Thursday.

City officials in Charleston continued to work to clear streets and roads Thursday. Most city officers were closed because of the snow.

The South Carolina Transportation Department said it had more than 800 employees working to clear roads. The department said it had spread more than 3,500 tons of salt and 400 tons of sand.