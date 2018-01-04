City of Columbia Grants Temporary Permission for Water Shut Off, if Pipes Burst

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is helping out water customers during the winter freeze.

According to City officials, Wednesday, January 3, through 8 a.m. Monday, January 8, Columbia Water is granting temporary permission for customers to shut off their water at the meter if they experience a water line break and do not have a shut-off valve installed on the property.

The freezing temperatures have caused an increase in burst pipes for home owners and businesses around Columbia leading to an increase in requests for emergency cut-offs, say officials.

If you need to locate the valve, officials say you can generally find it inside the meter box.