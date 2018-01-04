City of Columbia Tips to Protect Pipes in Frigid Weather
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the freezing temperatures grip Columbia , City of Columbia Water officials would like to remind water customers to take precautions to protect pipes. Here are some tips:
- Leave your faucets dripping to keep water moving through the pipes inside the home
- Open under-sink cabinets to allow the heat to circulate and keep pipes warm inside the home
- Disconnect any hoses or lines from your outside spigots outside.
- Turn OFF all outside spigots outside
- Cover all outside spigots with blankets or insulated covers. These covers can be found at most hardware stores.