City of Columbia Tips to Protect Pipes in Frigid Weather

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the freezing temperatures grip Columbia , City of Columbia Water officials would like to remind water customers to take precautions to protect pipes. Here are some tips:

  • Leave your faucets dripping to keep water moving through the pipes inside the home
  • Open under-sink cabinets to allow the heat to circulate and keep pipes warm inside the home
  • Disconnect any hoses or lines from your outside spigots outside.
  • Turn OFF all outside spigots outside
  • Cover all outside spigots with blankets or insulated covers. These covers can be found at most hardware stores.
