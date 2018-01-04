City of Columbia Tips to Protect Pipes in Frigid Weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the freezing temperatures grip Columbia , City of Columbia Water officials would like to remind water customers to take precautions to protect pipes. Here are some tips:

Leave your faucets dripping to keep water moving through the pipes inside the home

Open under-sink cabinets to allow the heat to circulate and keep pipes warm inside the home

Disconnect any hoses or lines from your outside spigots outside.

Turn OFF all outside spigots outside

Cover all outside spigots with blankets or insulated covers. These covers can be found at most hardware stores.