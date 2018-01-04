Claflin goes for 14th-straight win Thursday

Orangeburg, S.C. — The Claflin University Panthers will be in search of a 14th straight win Thursday (Jan. 4) when they host Miles College in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) contest.

The matchup will follow the women’s game at approximately 7:30 p.m. inside the Tullis Arena on the Claflin campus. The contest will be a part of Faculty/Staff Day.

Claflin will enter the game with the SIAC longest winning streak of the season,13, following an 82-64 rout of Kentucky State University earlier this week, improving to 14-1 overall.

An unbeaten Morehouse College team holds the second longest consecutive win streak in the league at 11. Claflin and Morehouse, both members of the SIAC East Division, is schedule to meet twice this season, first on (Jan. 20) Atlanta, Ga. and (Feb. 3) in Orangeburg.

The Panthers are also undefeated in the SIAC at 7-0, surpassing last year’s 6-1 start.

Jaleel Charles continues to lead Claflin in scoring at 16.3 points and rebounding with 8.7 a game.

Benjamin “Tre” Williams is the only other Panthers in double-figures at 12.9 points.

Other key players for the Claflin include, Triston Thompson at 8.3 points with a team-leading 33 steals, Austin Lawton, who is averaging 8.1 points along with a team-high 26 blocked shots, and Jordan Jones who has the most three-point baskets at 22.

Miles, a West Division team, has won its last two games after starting the season 0-8 for a 2-8 record. The Golden Bears defeated Paine College 74-64 in their outing, improving to 1-2 in the SIAC.

Miles is led offensively by Jeffrey Dockett with 15.2 points and Carl Garcia at 13.1 points.

Fans are reminded that during construction of the new Health and Wellness Center, Claflin University will modify the entrance to Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Physical Education Center. Entrance to the front of the building will be limited to the doorway closest to the parking lot. The change will also impact the location of ticket sales, which has been moved to the front doorway closes to the parking lot.

Claflin Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.