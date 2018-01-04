Coroner: Man Killed When Car Slides on Ice in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A coroner in South Carolina says a man driving home from work was killed when his pickup truck slid off an icy interstate and hit trees.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said Arther Cumbie Jr. was driving the speed limit or below around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when his truck left Interstate 20 just east of the Doctor Humphries Road exit around mile marker 103.

He is the first storm-related death in South Carolina from Wednesday’s ice and snow.