How To Stay Warm And Protect House Pipes While Saving Money In Winter Weather

Winter can be tough because you have to make sure the house pipes do not freeze and you stay warm in the house, but all of that can add up on the energy bills.

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Now that the winter weather has taken hold, you might be reaching for your thermostat, but there are some other things you can reach for to keep your house warm and safe.

“Using a hot water heater blanket that can help insulate your hot water heater and reduce your energy costs. Also, leaving your drapes or blinds open during the day, and then closing them at night can help retain some of that energy that the sun brings into your home,” Chase Toler said, with Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina. Toler said for every degree higher you set your thermostat, the higher the power bill will go up. So, they recommend keeping it close to 68-degrees if you can.

“So we suggest that you go look at your thermostat and make sure it doesn’t say E-Heat, auxiliary Heat, or Emergency Heat. And if it does, just keep in mind that will keep your power bill to be significantly higher,” Toler said. Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina said heat rises and recommends to set ceiling fans on reverse to send the warm air down.

“Any time you’re able to keep hot air from escaping your home, that’s ideal. So, by closing the dampers and making sure the windows are firmly closed and latched. Caulking around all the doors and windows,” Toler said.

Another thing to watch out for during winter months is frozen pipes. The City of Columbia says the number one tip is to let it drip.

“You don’t have to open your faucet all the way up, just open it just enough so you get a slight drip, cold and hot water,” Joey Jaco said, director of utilities with the City of Columbia. They also say to open under-sink cabinets so the warm air can get to the pipes. Turn off all outside spigots and cover them with towels, or insulated covers you can buy at your local hardware store.

“Over time it can be very costly. Your bill can go up two, three, five times. It just depends on how long you let it go,” Jaco said.

The city of Columbia has given temporary permission to their customers to turn off their water meters if they suspect a leak or a burst pipe. That is in effect until Monday. They say the inside of your home should not dip below 55 degrees. These energy-saving tips are not just for homeowners, but for renter too.

“The little things that you do, those add up, and those can affect your energy bill at the end of the month,” Tole said.

Energy Cooperatives of South Carolina has tons of tips on how to save money in the winter. You can click here to learn more about how to make your home more energy-efficient.

Columbia Water said if you have a leak you may be eligible for a charge reduction on your bill. To find that and more information on how to protect your home and pipes, you can click here or on their special links below:

Looking for leaks in your home.

Looking for Leaks (video).

How to Read Your Water Meter (video).