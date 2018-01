No injuries reported after trail derails in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WOLO) – An Amtrak train derailed as it backed into the station in Savannah, Georgia late Wednesday night, company officials said.

An Amtrak spokesperson said three cars stayed upright after coming off the tracks. None of the 300 people on board was injured. The company has not said whether the derailment was related to the wintry weather in Savannah.

The train was traveling from Miami to New York City.