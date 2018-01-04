School Closings for Friday due to Winter Weather

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here are a list of school closings for Friday, January 5 due to the winter weather.

Bamberg School District Two will remain closed, Friday, January 5.

Schools in Orangeburg Consolidated School District Three , Orangeburg Consolidated School District Four  and Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five will remain closed on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Due to hazardous road conditions, Sumter School District will remain closed on Friday, January 5.

 

 

