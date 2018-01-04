UPDATE: Weather Delays and Closings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The following locations have announced schedule changes in the aftermath of winter weather and frigid temperatures:
Schools and Government
- Bamberg County state government offices: Open at 1 p.m. Thursday
- Bamberg School District 1, 2: CLOSED Thursday
- Bamberg School District Two CLOSED Thursday
- Calhoun County state government offices: Open at noon Thursday
- Claflin University, CLOSED Thursday
- Kershaw Co. Schools Two Hour Delay Thursday
- Lee County School District: Delayed schedule: Students report at 10:15 a.m., staff report at regular time
- Morris College: CLOSED Thursday
- Orangeburg County School Districts 3, 4, and 5: CLOSED Thursday
- Orangeburg County state government offices: CLOSED Thursday
- Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: CLOSED Thursday
- Richland Dist. Two Normal Schedule Thursday
- SC State University: CLOSED Thursday
- Sumter City Offices CLOSED Thursday
- Sumter Co. Government CLOSED Thursday
- Sumter School District: CLOSED Thursday
- Voorhees College: CLOSED Thursday
Businesses and Organizations
- McLeod Cardiology Associates in Sumter and Manning opening at 10 a.m. Thursday
- McLeod Orthopedics Clarendon and Manning locations closing at noon Wednesday
- McLeod Rehabilitation Clarendon CLOSED Thursday
- McLeod Surgery Clarendon: Thursday
- McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon: Two-hour delay Thursday
- OCAB (Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, Barnwell) Head Start Centers CLOSED for children Thursday and Friday
- SC Federal Credit Union: Charleston and Georgetown branches: CLOSED
- Sumter Family Health Center: all offices (Sumter Family Health Center, Carolina Women’s Specialists,
- Pinewood Health Center, Carolina Dental Associates) CLOSED Thursday