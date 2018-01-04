UPDATE: Weather Delays and Closings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The following locations have announced schedule changes in the aftermath of winter weather and frigid temperatures:

Schools and Government

Bamberg County state government offices: Open at 1 p.m. Thursday

Bamberg School District 1, 2: CLOSED Thursday

Bamberg School District Two CLOSED Thursday

Calhoun County state government offices: Open at noon Thursday

Claflin University, CLOSED Thursday

Kershaw Co. Schools Two Hour Delay Thursday

Lee County School District: Delayed schedule: Students report at 10:15 a.m., staff report at regular time

Morris College: CLOSED Thursday

Orangeburg County School Districts 3, 4, and 5: CLOSED Thursday

Orangeburg County state government offices: CLOSED Thursday

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: CLOSED Thursday

Richland Dist. Two Normal Schedule Thursday

SC State University: CLOSED Thursday

Sumter City Offices CLOSED Thursday

Sumter Co. Government CLOSED Thursday

Sumter School District: CLOSED Thursday

Voorhees College: CLOSED Thursday

Businesses and Organizations



McLeod Cardiology Associates in Sumter and Manning opening at 10 a.m. Thursday

McLeod Orthopedics Clarendon and Manning locations closing at noon Wednesday

McLeod Rehabilitation Clarendon CLOSED Thursday

McLeod Surgery Clarendon: Thursday

McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon: Two-hour delay Thursday

OCAB (Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, Barnwell) Head Start Centers CLOSED for children Thursday and Friday

SC Federal Credit Union: Charleston and Georgetown branches: CLOSED

Sumter Family Health Center: all offices (Sumter Family Health Center, Carolina Women’s Specialists,

Pinewood Health Center, Carolina Dental Associates) CLOSED Thursday