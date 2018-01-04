UPDATE: Weather Delays and Closings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The following locations have announced schedule changes in the aftermath of winter weather and frigid temperatures:

Schools and Government

  • Bamberg County state government offices: Open at 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Bamberg School District 1, 2: CLOSED Thursday
  • Bamberg School District Two CLOSED Thursday
  • Calhoun County state government offices: Open at noon Thursday
  • Claflin University, CLOSED Thursday
  • Kershaw Co. Schools Two Hour Delay Thursday
  • Lee County School District: Delayed schedule: Students report at 10:15 a.m., staff report at regular time
  • Morris College: CLOSED Thursday
  • Orangeburg County School Districts 3, 4, and 5: CLOSED Thursday
  • Orangeburg County state government offices: CLOSED Thursday
  • Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: CLOSED Thursday
  • Richland Dist. Two Normal Schedule Thursday
  • SC State University: CLOSED Thursday
  • Sumter City Offices CLOSED Thursday
  • Sumter Co. Government CLOSED Thursday
  • Sumter School District: CLOSED Thursday
  • Voorhees College: CLOSED Thursday

Businesses and Organizations

  • McLeod Cardiology Associates in Sumter and Manning opening at 10 a.m. Thursday
  • McLeod Orthopedics Clarendon and Manning locations closing at noon Wednesday
  • McLeod Rehabilitation Clarendon CLOSED Thursday
  • McLeod Surgery Clarendon: Thursday
  • McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon: Two-hour delay Thursday
  • OCAB (Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, Barnwell) Head Start Centers CLOSED for children Thursday and Friday
  • SC Federal Credit Union: Charleston and Georgetown branches: CLOSED
  • Sumter Family Health Center: all offices (Sumter Family Health Center, Carolina Women’s Specialists,
  • Pinewood Health Center, Carolina Dental Associates) CLOSED Thursday
