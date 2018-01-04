West Columbia first responders host viewing of documentary on opioid abuse

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police and Fire Departments are hoping to educate residents about the dangers of opioid abuse, by screening a documentary on the subject.

The public is invited to the free event on Thursday, February 8 at 6 p.m.

“Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict” is a 45 minute documentary profiling several people who have either abused prescription medicine or heroin, or had family members who were opioid addicts. It breaks down the cycle of addiction and the tragic results. Medical and law enforcement professionals put the enormity of this national epidemic into perspective. The film was created by the FBI and DEA.

The screening is happening in the New Brookland Room at West Columbia City Hall at 200 North 12th Street. Register to attend, here