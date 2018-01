Civil War Mortar Found in Florida

Saint John’s County, FL (WOLO) — Someone made a rare find. Check out this old mortar from the Civil War. Police say they responded to a report of a possible cannonball and when they arrived they found this.

The bomb squad determined that it is actually an eight inch siege mortar from the Civil War era, Officials are still analyzing it to see if it’s still active.

Anyone who finds anything similar is urged to report it immediately.