Friday Morning Menu: Jazz Night, Hip Hop and Heels

Jazz Night: Here’s a little something sure to jazz up the start of your weekend. Tonight Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s.

starting at 8pm the Lounge is hosting live jazz music from Mike Frost and Lauren Meccia.

Tickets start at ten dollars and you’re asked to dress business casual.

Resume Advice: If your new year resolution is to find a new job, today is the day to dust off that resume.

Or at least the day to revise it.

The Lexington County Library is hosting a resume workshop tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock.

The hands-on workshop is designed to give you all the advice you need to make an effective first impression on hiring managers.

Hip Hop & Heels: This one is for the ladies out there. Tapp’s Arts Center is hosting Hip Hop and Heels tomorrow, teaching two hours worth of hip-hop and jazz techniques.

Dancers of all experience levels are invited, but you may want to have some if practice before you bust out of those high heels because they aren’t required.