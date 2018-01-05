Friday Closings Due to Winter Weather

Crysty Vaughan, Rochelle Dean,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here are a list of school and government closings for Friday, January 5 due to the winter weather.

Schools:

Bamberg School District Two will remain closed, Friday, January 5.

Schools in Orangeburg Consolidated School District Three , Orangeburg Consolidated School District Four  and Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five will remain closed on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Due to hazardous road conditions, Sumter School District will remain closed on Friday, January 5.

 

Government Offices:

Williamsburg (Closed)

Sumter (Closed)

Berkely (Closed)

Charleston (Closed)

Florence (Closed)

Dorchester (Closed)

Claredon (Closed)

Lee (Closed)

 

To see a complete list of closures and delays you can click here: http://scemd.org/closings

Share

Related

School Closings for Friday due to Winter Weather
Hurricane Irma Closing Announcements and Where to ...
School Closings Cancellations/ High School Footbal...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android