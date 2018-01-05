Friday Closings Due to Winter Weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here are a list of school and government closings for Friday, January 5 due to the winter weather.

Schools:

Bamberg School District Two will remain closed, Friday, January 5.

Schools in Orangeburg Consolidated School District Three , Orangeburg Consolidated School District Four and Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five will remain closed on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Due to hazardous road conditions, Sumter School District will remain closed on Friday, January 5.

Government Offices:

Williamsburg (Closed)

Sumter (Closed)

Berkely (Closed)

Charleston (Closed)

Florence (Closed)

Dorchester (Closed)

Claredon (Closed)

Lee (Closed)

To see a complete list of closures and delays you can click here: http://scemd.org/closings