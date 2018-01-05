SC Attorney General Hosts Human Trafficking Coalition Meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is hosting a Southeast Human Trafficking Coalition meeting.

Advocates from eight states are taking part.

“Human trafficking is the fastest growing crime in the world and South Carolina sits right between two of the top-20 hubs for it—Atlanta and Charlotte,” says South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. “That’s why we created our Human Trafficking Task Force and hosted this Southeastern meeting. It’s going to take all of us working together to fight this modern-day slavery.”

Members of the meeting are set to discuss partnerships with the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

They will also look at ways to identify the best practices to help victims in human trafficking cases.