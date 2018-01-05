SCE&G Customers Break Record for Energy Use During Cold Snap

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)- South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) customers set a new record high for energy usage. According to the company, customers used more than 103,700 megawatt hours (MWH) of electricity on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. The previous record high was 101,118 MWH, set in 2014.

The company says they continue to watch the system closely to ensure all their customers receive power during extreme temperature drops.

Consumers could potentially see increases as a result of the record usage. The company continues to encourage customers to reduce their usage. Click here for a few energy saving tips.