U.S. Dept. of Labor: New Jobs Report

Washington– Good news on the National job front.

New numbers out from the U.S. Labor Department show 2017 saw huge gains.

Two million jobs were added to the national economy – 150 thousand of those jobs in December alone, according to statistics released.

The U.S. Labor department report says December was the 87th straight month of jobs increase, putting unemployment at a 17 year low.