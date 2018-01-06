CPD: Convicted Felon Arrested After Crashing Into House

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police arrested a convicted felon who they say attempted to evade police and crashing into a house Saturday morning.

Kelvin Swinney, 56, is charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Sirens, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Two Counts Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by Person Convicted of a Violent Felony, and Driving Under Suspension – Habitual Offender.

Officers say shortly before 2:00 a.m. Swinney was speeding in the 3800 block of Devine Street when an officer attempted to stop him.

Swinney failed to stop for the officer and instead continued traveling on Devine Street to South Beltline Boulevard and eventually to the intersection of Beltline Boulevard and Datura Road.

Swinney’s vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and partially crashed into the side of a home at 904 Beltline Boulevard before overturning.

Swinney was arrested on site and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

After searching the vehicle, CPD officers found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of North Charleston. Both weapons were seized as evidence.

Swinney was also wanted for auto-crimes by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Irmo Police Department.

Per protocol, the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating the cause of the crash.

The CPD continues the criminal investigation of Swinney and additional charges are likely.