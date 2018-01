Driver Crashes Into Columbia Home After Refusing Traffic Stop

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A driver crashed into the side of a house in Columbia after refusing to stop during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the 900 block of Beltline Boulevard just before 3:00am.

According to Columbia Police, officers initiate a traffic stop on Devine Street when the driver refused to stop and crashed.

No injuries have been reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.