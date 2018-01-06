Newberry Fraud Suspect Caught in New York With Accomplice

TODD WILLINGHAM Todd Willingham (Source: Newberry Sheriff's Office)



Laura Black and Todd Willingham Laura Black and Todd Willingham (Source:Newberry County Sheriff's Office)





NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO)- A man who used a fraudulent account to purchase a car from a Ford dealership in Newberry was caught in New York Saturday morning.

Todd Willingham,41, and his accomplice, Laura Black,29 were taken into custody by law enforcement in Brooklyn, New York.

Black will be charged with being an accessory to the theft as an accomplice, for aiding the flight and deceiving law enforcement of their whereabouts.

Deputies say on December 27, Willingham went to Cromley Ford located on Wilson Road in Newberry and used deception about a trust fund and fraudulent account information to obtain a 2017 Ford Edge. The dealership learned the account information was fraudulent after Willingham left the dealership with the vehicle.

Investigators with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are working with NYPD on extradition proceedings.

The motor vehicle was recovered.