One Dead, 6 Displaced After Condo Fire in Columbia

Columbia Condo Fire

Source, Columbia Fire Department



COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- One person is dead after a two condos caught fire Saturday morning.

Columbia Fire officials say the blaze started at a home in the 6900 block of Cleaton road in the Pointe Arcadia neighborhood after 9:30am.

Three condos were significantly damaged, leaving 6 people displaced.

Officials have shut down Decker Boulevard between O’Neil Court and Cleaton Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.