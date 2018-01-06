One Dead, 6 Displaced After Condo Fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- One person is dead after a two condos caught fire Saturday morning.

Columbia Fire officials say the blaze started at a home in the 6900 block of Cleaton road in the Pointe Arcadia neighborhood after 9:30am.

Three condos were significantly damaged, leaving 6 people displaced.

Officials have shut down Decker Boulevard between O’Neil Court and Cleaton Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

