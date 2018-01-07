Columbia Police Investigating Water Street Shooting



COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot at a woman while she was driving on Monday night.

Officers believe that the suspect(s) fired multiple shots at a 22-year-old female who was driving along the 4000 block of Water Street shortly before 9:00 p.m.

The victim was not injured and was able to drive to North Main Street to call 9-1-1. The Crime Scene Unit collected evidence at the initial shooting scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS AT 1-888-CRIME-SC