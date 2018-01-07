Deputies Investigate 3 Shootings in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-Three people were shot in three different shooting incidents in Richland County over the weekend.

At 5:00pm someone flagged down a deputy about an active shooting on the 6000 block of Monticello Road.

Deputies say they responded and detained the two suspects who were described to them by witnesses.

The victim arrived at Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries to the lower body, according to deputies.

The second incident happened on Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Broad River Road.

Just before 1:00am deputies responded to a shots fire call. A male victim was shot in the lower body and drove himself to the Circle K for help.

He was taken by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland with non- life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened just before 5:00am Sunday morning in the 7000 block of Claudia Drive.

Deputies say there was a verbal altercation that became physical at the My Place Resturant and Bar. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and cuts to the face.

Investigators have questioned witnesses and are following up on leads.

Anyone has information about any of these incidents your asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC