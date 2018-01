Deputies Looking For 3 Men Who Broke Into a Piggly Wiggly in Sumter

Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Source:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Source” Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Piggly Wiggly Suspect





SUMTER,SC (WOLO)- Deputies in Sumter are looking for three men who broke into a Piggly Wiggly on Saturday.

Investigators say at 2:50pm the men used sledge hammers and crow bars to break into the grocery store on Guignard Drive in Sumter.

Deputies ask anyone who can identify them to call Investigator Nelson Rosario at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888- CRIMESC.