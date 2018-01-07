Heated Staley stands up for Gamecocks after Mizzou loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WOLO) – Dawn Staley was in search of answers following her No. 4 Gamecocks 83-74 loss to No. 15 Missouri Sunday.

26 fouls had been called against Carolina in the physical contest. 20 were whistled against Mizzou, but other notable aggressive plays made by the Tigers went unnoticed by a SEC crew Staley says she voiced concerns about to league offices before the game began.

All-American A’ja Wilson fouled out for the first time this campaign, held to a season-low eight points in 19 minutes.

The two teams will face off for the second time this season when Mizzou comes to Colonial Life Arena January 21.

Video courtesy of KMIZ.