January Open House Hosted by Columbia City Council At Large Members

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia City Council members want to hear from you in the New Year.

Some council members are hosting a January At-Large Open House.

Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and Councilman Howard Duvall, Jr. will attend the event at City Hall.

The Open House will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.