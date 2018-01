Man Killed in Condo Fire Identified

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Richland County Coroner, Gary Watts, has identified the man who died in an early morning house fire on Saturday.

Harold Morse,70, died at the scene. Watts said an autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to smoke inhalation due to the fire.

The Forest Acres Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department are investigating the incident.