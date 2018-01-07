RCSD Investigating Double Homicide

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and sent one to the hospital Sunday night.

Deputies arrived on scene of a shots fired call at 8:40pm on the 100 block of Sutton Way.

Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene of the double homicide, the third person is at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition. D

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.