Band, football returning to Allen University

Teddy Keaton Teddy Keaton/AllenUniversity.Edu

Eddie-Ellis Eddie Ellis/AllenUniversity.Edu



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In what the school has called a part of its “steady resurgence,” Allen University’s football and band programs are making a comeback.

In press releases posted to the university’s website, Teddy Keaton was named the new football coach and Eddie Ellis was named director of bands.

The university dropped the football program in 2006, because of the annual price tag and this will be the first marching band program at Allen in over a half century, officials said.

Keaton has coached at Miles College (Fairfield, AL), Webber International University (Babson Park, FL), and with the Huntington Heroes (Huntington, WV), and Odessa Roughnecks (Odessa, TX).

He is a graduate of Stillman College (now University) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education/Psychology.

In another initiative by the institution founded by ministers of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Allen “Band of Gold” will take the field in the fall of 2018 under the direction of Eddie Ellis.

Ellis is currently recruiting for the 100 member band.

He most recently served as director of bands at South Carolina State University for over a decade.

Ellis holds a Bachelor of Arts in music from Morris Brown College and a Master of Music in Education from Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga. He has also studied at Florida State University, the Cincinnati Conservatory and The University of Texas at Austin.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.