Dominion Energy VP Explains What The Merger With SCANA Means For Customers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- SCE&G customers who have shelled out billions of dollars for a failed nuclear construction project could soon get a payback.

Dominion Energy recently announced a merger with SCANA and said refunds are expected to come. Dominion Energy’s Vice President and General Counsel, Carlos Brown, said they think they have a solution for shareholders and customers in the Palmetto State.

“What we’re focusing on is how do we protect and create opportunities for new economic growth and economic development for those that are remaining,” Brown said.

They’re proposing a $1,000 refund for the average customer, plus 5% cash back for the next 5 to 8 years.

“That’s $4.3 Billion that we are providing in either rate credits or subsidise or write-offs to ease the pain on the SCANA customers,” Brown said.

However customers may have to wait until the deal is finalized, which Brown says could take 6 months to a year.

“We need a couple of things to happen,” Brown said. “We need for the public service commission here in South Carolina to approve our petition that we are going to file this Friday. In addition to that, we need for the legislature to allow for that process to work.”