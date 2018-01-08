Gamecock women drop to ninth in latest AP Poll

Mike Gillespie,

NEW YORK — The Gamecocks dropped five spots to #9 in the latest AP Poll, one day after falling on the road to Missouri.

It’s the Gamecocks’ worst ranking since Jan. 20, 2014.

UConn remains a unanimous choice from the 32-member national media panel after it cruised to two easy victories last week.

Tennessee, Texas and Oregon are in front of the Gamecocks while Ohio State rounds out the top 10.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.

 

