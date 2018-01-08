Gamecocks start big week on the road against Alabama

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Coming off their first win in conference play, Carolina hits the road this week for a pair of tests in Tuscaloosa and Athens.

But it was a rough 64-48 loss last month at Clemson that both Frank Martin and his players site as responsible for putting the Gamecocks in a funk for the start of their SEC slate.

A 74-69 defeat at Ole Miss, followed by what coach describes as an “embarrassing” outcome in their 79-68 outcome against Missouri left USC 0-2 to begin their second season. But after besting Vanderbilt Saturday 71-60 and making some changes to the lineup, Martin used the word “excited” Monday to describe his emotions entering Tuesday’s tip at Alabama and Saturday’s showdown with Georgia.

The Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2 SEC) seek their second-straight league win when they battle the Crimson Tide (9-6, 1-2) at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday .